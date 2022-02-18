Top Olympic moments for Friday: Pairs figure skating opens with short program

Hitting nearly 14 feet, China's Eileen Gu made a statement with her nearly perfect freestyle skiing halfpipe run.

BEIJING, China — Team USA strived to add to its medal count, while athletes representing China and Germany gave strong performances Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A figure skating pair put up a record score in their short program, and freestyle skier Eileen Gu sets a record of her own. Elana Meyers Taylor, who was named Team USA's flagbearer in the closing ceremony was looking for a strong finish in the 2-women bobsled event.

Here were some of the top moments Friday at the Olympics.

Freestyle skiing

After winning gold in big air, Eileen Gu scored a 93.25 and took the lead on her first run in the women’s ski halfpipe final.

She performed even stronger in her second run, ultimately scoring a 95.25 to top the podium in the event. Gu is the first action-sports athlete to earn three medals at the same Winter Olympics.

Bobsled

Team USA sits behind two German teams in 2-women bobsled at the midway point in the competition. Elana Meyers Taylor said, “'We're gonna go after it and attack tomorrow.”

Meyers Taylor, who has hinted she might retire after these Games, will carry the American flag at Sunday night’s closing ceremony.

She was supposed to be one of the flagbearers at the opening ceremony, but she couldn't do it because she was in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test.

She got a silver medal in women's monobob, while teammate Kaillie Humphries won gold.

Figure skating

Sui Wenjing and Han Chan of China shattered their own world record for a short program at the Beijing Games on Friday night, giving them the narrowest of leads over Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the free skate.

Sui and Han won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

American figure skaters Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shined in the pairs short program, scoring 74.13 points. LeDuc became the first nonbinary American athlete to compete at the Winter Games.

“Hopefully people watching this feel that there is space for them to come into figure skating and for them to be able to celebrate what makes them different,” LeDuc said.

Their program was nearly derailed. Cain-Gribble suffered an ankle sprain that affected her right landing foot two nights ago. She said she was able to recover by doing manual therapy with the team doctor.

Curling

Canada prevailed over John Shuster and Team USA in the bronze medal game in men's curling.

The Canadians capitalized on a missed final shot by Shuster in the second-to-last end that turned a one-point edge into an insurmountable 8-5 lead. Shuster leaves Beijing empty-handed. Sweden and Britain will play in the men’s final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

