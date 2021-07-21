This theme park is all about cars

Mega Web is a car theme park near Tokyo that lets you look at, touch, and experience all things cars.

TOKYO, Japan — There are a lot of theme parks out there but on Odaiba Island near Tokyo there’s a theme park just for cars.

It’s called the Mega Web Showcase and it’s run by Toyota so most of the cars are Toyotas, but they have others as well in a huge building that Nagamine Shiori, who is with Mega Web, said before the pandemic saw millions of visitors a year.

"In 2018 we received 7.9 million visitors here,” said Nagamine.

People can get in for free and then jump behind the wheel of simulators that let them drive the fastest Toyotas or the most fuel-efficient ones to see what it’s like to drive the cars of the future.

“You can see the virtual reality and the future driving,” said Nagamine.

They also have vehicles built just for the Olympics like the E pallet and APM access people movers.

There are even cars you may have never seen before like the $180,000 Toyota Century and while a person might be tempted to buy a few of the cars, they’re not for sale. You can test drive them.

