x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

olympics

Track body sets up fund to help athletes

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the fund will try “to help as many athletes as possible.”
Credit: AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus
Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj (2469) reacts after winning the gold medal ahead of silver medalist Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele (1657) in the 5000-meter finals at the Olympic Stadium during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2004. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus)

Athletes in track and field can apply for money from a $500,000 fund to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation have launched the fund to help athletes who have lost income because competitions are suspended.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the fund will try “to help as many athletes as possible.”

It’s unclear when or if the track season can begin. Diamond League meets and the Olympics have been postponed.

Coe says the fund was the idea of 1,500-meter world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj. The Moroccan runner will be part of the team examining applications from athletes.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics unrealistic without a vaccine?

RELATED: World Athletics suspends Olympic qualification

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports