WATCH: US biathlete Leif Nordgren watches child birth from Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, China — One U.S. biathlete competing in the Beijing Olympics was able to celebrate another victory ahead of the competition.

Leif Nordgren, who was born in Colorado Springs, and his wife, meteorologist Caitlin Napoleoni for NBC5 in Burlington, Vermont, welcomed their first child just a day ahead of his first appearance at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"I was FaceTiming my wife a couple of times in the night, and when she started the last stage of labor we got on the call, and it was pretty quick, about 30 minutes or so." Nordgren told NBC Olympics. "I was on the phone the whole time, video chat. It was a pretty cool thing to see, being on the other side of the world."

Baby girl Nordgren was born yesterday to @leifcnordgren and his wife @CaitlinMyNBC5. Mom and baby are happy and healthy.



Welcome to the Olympic world, Astrid Lynae!! 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/hAbEmLma8b — US Biathlon (@USBiathlon) February 8, 2022

The newborn's arrival may have proven to be an understandable distraction for Nordgren, who finished 87th in the men's individual after posting 66th and 82nd-place runs in 2018 and 2014, respectively. Sprint and pursuit have been better events for him.

"It was actually really hard, to be honest," he said. "I was thinking about my family during the warm-up and it brought some tears to my eyes. Unfortunately, didn't produce a good result on the race today, but I think it's a win no matter what for the home life."

