U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum nominated for 'best new museum'

The Colorado Springs museum, which opened last summer, has already received a series of accolades.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado museum is receiving national recognition just months after its opening.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) has been nominated for USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers' Choice award for Best New Museum.

The Colorado Springs museum has already been voted the nation’s Best New Attraction of 2020 by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice, in addition to honors by The New York Times, Architectural Digest and Conde Nast Traveler.

The 60,000-square foot museum opened July 30, 2020 with 12 galleries specific to summer sports and winter sports. The museum is designed to tell the stories of U.S. athletes and the journeys of the Olympic and Paralympic movements.

USA Today said USOPM is regarded for its safety and universal design where guests of all ages and abilities can experience the exhibits through inclusive design and assistive technologies including mobile apps, video captions, audio description tracks, universal keypads, RFID-triggered customizations and more.

The public can vote for the USOPM through May 10 at 10best.com.

"The stories of our Olympians and Paralympians are the stories of this nation’s history,” Museum CEO Christopher Liedel said. "Every American can see themselves in the members of Team USA and will be inspired by their dedication, perseverance and respect for the Olympic and Paralympic values. The museum has the unique privilege of telling these stories, and we are ready and excited to share them with the world."

Visit usopm.org to learn more and to plan a visit to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

