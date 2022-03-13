US sled hockey team takes gold at the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing

Team USA beat Canada in a 5-0 victory for a fourth consecutive Paralympic sled hockey gold medal on Sunday. Two athletes on the team are from Colorado.

BEIJING, China — Team USA defeated Canada and won the gold medal in sled hockey with a 5-0 victory at the 2022 Winter Paralympics on Sunday.

It’s the United States’ fourth consecutive Paralympic sled hockey gold medal.

According to teamusa.org, the team's five goals in the final were the most by a team in a gold-medal game. The previous largest margin of victory by any team in a gold-medal game was Canada’s 3-0 win over Norway in 2006.

With each athlete recording two goals and an assist in the final, Declan Farmer, 24, and Brody Roybal, 23, finished the game with a combined 30 points. Farmer scored the U.S. their fifth goal in the tournament, which secured the 5-0 shutout against the Canadian team, as reported by NBC Sports.

“We don’t get here without having such a great group of guys to train and play with. We were made from each other,” Farmer said on the Team USA website. “We’re not here without our coaching staff emphasizing that competitive drive to every practice, and that’s what we brought today.”

Colorado had the most athletes of any state on the 2022 U.S. Paralympic Team competing in Beijing. Two were on the sled hockey team -- Ralph DeQuebec from Denver and Malik Jones of Aurora.

Jones scored his first international goal, while three-time Paralympian Farmer landed a four-point performance becoming the all-time leader in Paralympic points for the United States, reported NBC Sports.

The Opening Ceremony took place March 4, with competition beginning March 5 and concluding Sunday.

The games consisted of 39 medal events for men, 35 for women and four mixed events across six sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, sled hockey, snowboarding and wheelchair curling.

