Winter Olympics: Team USA opens with mixed doubles curling win

The hard-fought curling victory was the first Team USA event of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

BEIJING, China — Team USA marked its first win of the Winter Olympics on Wednesday with a mixed doubles curling victory over Australia.

The U.S. curling squad of Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys opened the 2022 Games for Team USA with a hard-fought 6-5 win at the iconic "Ice Cube" in Beijing, according to USA Curling.

"I feel very fortunate to get out of there with a win," said Plys, a two-time Olympian from Fairbanks, Alaska. "Sometimes a little luck can go a long way in tournaments like this. We're excited to get the 'W' and move forward from here."

The U.S. and Australia were tied 5-5 going into the final end and pulled out the victory – a key win at the start of round-robin play.

"The Australians just kept making big shots to get themselves out of trouble," Plys said. "Even in the fifth end, we got that steal of one, and I think we were feeling really good and confident."

It was the second-straight Olympics for Team USA to score a victory in its opening game, according to USA Curling.

Team USA next takes on Italy in Round 2 at 6 p.m. MST., followed by a match against Norway at 11:05 p.m. MST.

