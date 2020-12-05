USA Gymnastics cancels all top-tier 2020 events

The organization announced Tuesday it is scrapping the U.S. Classic and the national championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA Gymnastics will not hold any top-tier events the rest of this year.

The organization announced Tuesday it is scrapping the U.S. Classic and the national championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization had initially hoped to reschedule the events for later in 2020 after Tokyo Olympics were pushed back to the summer of 2021.

USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung called the decision “in the best interest” of the gymnastics community after receiving guidance from health experts and consulting with coaches and athletes.

The 2021 U.S. Classic will be held in Hartford, Conn., on May 21. The 2021 national championships will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 3-6. A new date for the Olympic trials, initially scheduled for June in St. Louis, has not yet been set.

The organization’s national congress and trade show, which typically runs simultaneously with the national championships, will be held virtually this year. USA Gymnastics said tickets already purchased for the 2020 events will be valid for the new dates, though it will offer refunds for a limited time.