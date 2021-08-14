U.S. Paralympic swimmers get send off from Colorado, bound for Tokyo games

The group of 14 swimmers, including 3 Coloradans, trained at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three Colorado athletes competing in the Paralympic Games were among a group that got a send-off Saturday morning from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

The 14 swimmers, along with a coach, flew out Saturday from the Colorado Springs Airport to Chicago, where they will board a flight to Japan. They trained at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center for the past year.

The 2020 Summer Paralympics run Aug. 24 through Sept. 5 in Tokyo, and Colorado has 10 athletes competing in six events.

Of those, three are swimmers, who were all part of the group that left on Saturday. They are Rudy Garcia Tolson, of Colorado Springs, a five-time Paralympic medalist; Elizabeth Marks, of Colorado Springs. who won two medals in Rio in 2016, and Sophia Herzog, of Fairplay, who was a silver medalist in Rio.

The U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team includes 34 athletes: 10 men and 24 women.

