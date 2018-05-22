WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Olympic Committee has hired an FBI executive as its senior director of athlete safety, in charge of strengthening sex-abuse policies that are being rewritten in the wake of cases involving Olympic athletes.

Wendy Guthrie comes to the USOC after spending the past six years as senior executive of human resources at the FBI. Before that, she held high-ranking jobs at the Northwest and West Coast Conferences in college sports.

The USOC announced Guthrie's appointment Monday, two days before interim CEO Susanne Lyons joins other Olympic sports leaders to testify about the abuse issue in front of a House subcommittee.

A similar hearing in front of a Senate subcommittee, originally set for Tuesday, has been postponed.

The USOC has commissioned an independent investigation into its handling of abuse allegations, with results expected this summer.

