Here's how to watch 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing

9NEWS will air some daytime and primetime Paralympics coverage, and events will also be on Peacock, cable networks and online.

DENVER — For the first time ever, 9NEWS will carry three nights of primetime coverage of the Paralympic Winter Games.

NBC will have primetime and daytime coverage on the opening and closing weekends of the Games, which run from Friday, March, 4 through Sunday, March 13, in Beijing.

Saturday, March 5: Primetime coverage starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 6: Daytime coverage starts at 10 a.m.

Friday, March 11: Primetime coverage starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 12: Daytime coverage starts at 10 a.m. and primetime coverage starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 13: Daytime coverage starts at 10 a.m.

In addition to coverage on 9NEWS, there are plenty of other ways to watch all the action from the Opening Ceremony to the final medal.

In total, NBCUniversal will have more than 230 hours of programming, including 120 hours of television coverage.

Similar to the Winter Olympics, all events and competition will be livestreamed on Peacock on the premium tier.

USA Network will broadcast more than 70 hours of the Paralympics, including the Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony, and coverage of many of the events.

Olympics Channel will broadcast live coverage of every Team USA wheelchair curling match, along with some sled hockey, biathlon, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing.

And NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app's livestreaming will include all television coverage and other exclusive coverage of alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, sled hockey, snowboarding and wheelchair curling.

All television coverage will include accessibility features – closed captioning and audio description – to assist viewers. Digital content accessibility features will include keyboard navigation, color contrast and support for screen readers.

