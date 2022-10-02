WATCH: Team USA competes in mixed team aerials

Did the Americans medal in the first year for the freestyle skiing event at the Winter Olympics?

BEIJING, China — The American trio of Ashley Caldwell, Justin Schoenefeld and Chris Lillis won gold in the Winter Olympics' first ever mixed teams aerial event, giving the U.S. its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline since 2010.

Going into the event, China was the overwhelming favorite, but an incredible jump from Lillis – who was at his first Olympics – secured the gold medal for Team USA.

Four-time Olympian Caldwell and Schoenefeld, also at his first Olympics, performed jumps with scores of 104.31 and 124.43, respectively, to advance out of Final 1.

That paved the way for Lillis to stick a back double full-full-double full – five twists and three flips – in Final 2 for a score of 135.00, the biggest score of the event.

China’s Qi Guangpu had one final jump to steal the top position on the podium, but his score of 122.17 was not enough to surpass the U.S. China won silver and Canada won bronze.

Watch U.S. mixed aerials team highlights

With this Olympic performance, Lillis continues his family legacy in aerials. His brother, Jon, finished in eighth place in men’s aerials in PyeongChang. Caldwell and Schoenefeld are a couple as well as teammates—the two have been dating for three years.

