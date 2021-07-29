Watch the top moments from day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics

Here's what you missed from Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — On day six of the Tokyo Olympics, Suni Lee edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil for gold in the women's Olympic all-around final, giving the U.S. its fifth-consecutive gold medal in that event.

Swimming also saw many highs as Caeleb Dressel lived up to the hype in the 100-meter freestyle and the U.S. got a surprise victory from Bobby Finke in the Olympic debut of the men’s 800-meter freestyle.

Here are some of the highlights you may have missed:

Suni Lee nails 15.300 uneven bars routine

In need of a big routine to keep pace with Rebeca Andrade in the Olympic individual all-around final, Suni Lee did her thing on the uneven bars, earning a huge 15.300.

'Katie squared' Ledecky and Grimes make 800 free final

Katie Ledecky and 15-year-old teammate Katie Grimes went 1-2 in their 800m freestyle heat, setting up a potential podium moment in the final.

Ledecky shines as U.S. wins silver in 4x200m freestyle relay

China wins the 4x200m freestyle relay, but Katie Ledecky shines as the U.S. takes silver. All three medalists broke the world record.

Bobby Finke wins 1st Olympic men's 800 from out of nowhere

Bobby Finke stuns the competition with impressive gold medal showing in the 800m free.

Caeleb Dressel wins gold in electrifying men's 100 free

Caeleb Dressel delivered a monumental, Olympic record effort in the men's 100m freestyle for his first individual gold medal.