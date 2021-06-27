Wheat Ridge High School alum Annie Kunz wins Heptathlon, headed to Tokyo Olympics

Kunz finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 15.24 seconds to accumulate a personal-best 6,703 points to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games.

EUGENE, Ore. — Wheat Ridge High School alum Annie Kunz won the heptathlon competition with a strong performance in the final event, the 800 meters, on a day when the final event was moved to later due to the extreme heat.

Taliyah Brooks withdrew from the competition after being carted off the field in a wheelchair earlier in the afternoon as the temperature reached 108 degrees (42 Celsius) on the track.

It was 96 degrees (35.6) at the start of the seventh and final event in the heptathlon.

Kunz finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 15.24 seconds to accumulate a personal-best 6,703 points to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games. She edged 2016 Olympic qualifier Kendell Williams (6,683 points). Erica Bougard was third.

All three have the Olympic standard.

