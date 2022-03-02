This is when snowboarding was added to the Olympics

Snowboarding is one of the newer sports in the Winter Olympics, making its first appearance 24 years ago in Nagano, Japan.

Snowboarding made its Olympic debut during the 1998 games in Nagano, Japan.

There are 11 different snowboarding events in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing:

Men's and women's halfpipe

Men's and women's slopestyle

Men's and women's big air

Men's and women's parallel giant slalom

Men's, women's and mixed team snowboard cross

The halfpipe in particular has helped propel its gold medalists to stardom, including Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Kelly Clark and Kaitlyn Farrington.

