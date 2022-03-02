This is when snowboarding was added to the Olympics

BEIJING, China — Snowboard is among the more popular events in the Winter Olympics despite being one of the newer sports to be added.
Snowboarding made its Olympic debut during the 1998 games in Nagano, Japan.
There are 11 different snowboarding events in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing:
- Men's and women's halfpipe
- Men's and women's slopestyle
- Men's and women's big air
- Men's and women's parallel giant slalom
- Men's, women's and mixed team snowboard cross
The halfpipe in particular has helped propel its gold medalists to stardom, including Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Kelly Clark and Kaitlyn Farrington.
