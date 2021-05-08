Why is LeBron James not playing on Team USA?

The U.S. men's basketball team will face off against France again with a gold medal on the line.

ATLANTA — The U.S. men's basketball team will face off against France again with a gold medal on the line Friday night.

However, many basketball fans online have wondered why one of the sport's biggest stars is nowhere to be found on Team USA.

So, why isn't Lebron James playing in the Tokyo Olympics?

The answer, as it turns out, is simple: rest.

James was one of a handful of players, including Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Chris Paul, who decided to sit out the games after strenuous seasons.

James, in particular, was sidelined for a month after an ankle injury. Once he returned, he reinjured himself right before the playoffs.

After already winning three Olympic medals, including two gold, and sitting out the 2016 Olympics in Rio, it seems unlikely that the basketball star will ever play on Team USA again.

Besides, James' summer was also likely busy promoting the release of his movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, which was released on July 16.

"Nah, I think I'm gonna play for the Tune Squad this summer instead of the Olympics."



LeBron had jokes to end his presser 😂 pic.twitter.com/SR7H1fF5cN — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2021