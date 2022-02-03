Here are the changes to regular 9NEWS programming for Olympics

“Days of Our Lives” is on hold, and news programs including “Next” will air earlier through Feb. 20.

DENVER — Sorry, “Days of Our Lives” and “Ellen” fans: Those shows won’t be airing on NBC during most of the Winter Olympics.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are bringing changes to some of 9NEWS’ regular programming between Feb. 4 and Feb. 20. That includes “Days,” “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and some 9NEWS news programs, including “Next With Kyle Clark.”

9NEWS returns to its regular schedule Feb. 21.

Here are the daytime shows preempted during the Olympics:

“Day of Our Lives,” which usually airs at 2 p.m. weekdays, is preempted Friday, Feb. 4, and for all of the following two weeks, Feb. 7 through 11 and Feb. 14 through 18.

“The Ellen Degeneres Show,” which usually airs at 3 p.m. weekdays, is preempted Feb. 7 through Feb. 18.

“Daily Blast Live,” which usually airs at 1 p.m. weekdays, is preempted Feb. 7 through Feb. 18.

Meet the Press is preempted on Sunday, Feb. 13.

There are also changes to when to watch 9NEWS and NBC news shows:

On weekdays, 9NEWS airs earlier, at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” airs at 4:30 p.m.

“Next With Kyle Clark” fans, be aware that this show moves an hour earlier, to 5 p.m.

“Olympics Zone” airs at 5:30 p.m., followed by primetime Olympics coverage.