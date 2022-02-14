Colorado company sews special message to Olympians into their clothes

Spyder designed the clothes for U.S. skiers and snowboarders competing at the Winter Olympics.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Colorado company Spyder designed clothes that Team USA members wear at the Winter Olympics and made sure the Olympians wearing those clothes knew they have plenty of support from back home.

Spyder, based in Lafayette, has been designing clothes for Olympians for decades. For the 2022 Olympics, they created clothes for skiers and snowboarders.

Included in the clothes that are designed to make the athletes faster, warmer and more noticed while flying through the air is a message.

The message tells Olympians who are competing at another Games without family, friends or fans that they are supported.

“Congratulations on becoming a member of the U.S. Olympic Team," says the message. When you wear this uniform, you're representing a nation, a team and the athletes who have come before you. There is a legacy behind you and endless opportunity in front of you. Wear this uniform with pride, and know you are not alone. We will be with you on your journey and cheering for you on the way make your dreams come true and create your own story.”

