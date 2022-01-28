Denver Curling Club hosting curling lessons during Winter Olympics

The Denver Curling Club is hosting curling lessons February 4 -6. 9NEWS Mornings takes you behind the scenes.

DENVER — We are one week from the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. There are a number of Coloradans going to compete. But those who don’t have a chance to learn a new set of skills at the Denver Curling Club.

Starting February 4th, the club is holding 30-minute instructional lessons on curling.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids to come in ages 7 and up. And we have a special junior program for them,” said VP of Events, Nancy Maule.

A new opportunity for the public at a place that holds members and hosts leagues.

“We have curlers that have only been curling 6,7,8 years and have gone to Olympic Trials and national championships,” Maule said.

One member is an amazing wheelchair curler, who trained at the Denver Curling Club, now headed to the Winter Olympics.

“She will be in Beijing. And that’s super amazing and we’re very proud of her,” Maule said.

There are a few steps to curling that many find interesting when watching on TV.

“It’s a super fun sport. Everyone that comes in here says I’ve always wanted to try this, Maule said.

But once you get on the ice it’s a lot more complicated.

“The goal of curling, pretty, much curling 101 is to be as close to the center of the house. That’s what the target is called the house,” said Member, Emily Lewis.

This could be an opportunity to send another Coloradans to the Olympics.

“People do come in here thinking maybe I can become an Olympian. They actually do, and you can,” Maule said.

The lessons start on February 4th and go through the weekend. The list is filling up fast. If you’d like to sign up, you can do so here.

