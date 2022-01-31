How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on TV, livestreaming

9NEWS will broadcast nearly 200 hours of the Games, and there are options to livestream and watch on cable.

DENVER — From before the Opening Ceremony to the final medal event, here’s how to watch all the action of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

9NEWS will broadcast nearly 200 hours of coverage, including 18 nights of primetime coverage starting Thursday, Feb. 3. There are several other viewing options on cable, Peacock and livestreaming.

Olympics on 9NEWS

NBC is broadcasting 18 nights of primetime Olympics coverage starting Thursday – the day before the Opening Ceremony. The schedule, along with the events shown, will vary from day to day.

On Friday, Feb. 4, NBC will provide full-day coverage, starting at 4:30 a.m. with the first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. That will be followed by a special edition of Today, and daytime Olympics coverage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tune back in at 6 p.m. for the primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony.

On most days, here’s when KUSA will air Olympics coverage:

Daytime coverage starting at noon

Olympics Zone at 5:30 p.m.

Primetime coverage starting at 6 p.m.

Primetime Plus coverage starting after the evening broadcast of 9NEWS

The schedule varies slightly from day to day, so be sure to check 9NEWS.com/tv-listings for details.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Olympics coverage will precede and follow NBC Sports’ coverage of the Super Bowl on NBC and Peacock.

9NEWS will not livestream Olympic events on its streaming channels, though you can watch Olympics Zone on 9NEWS streaming devices and the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

Olympics on Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Winter Olympics – livestreaming all 2,800+ hours of coverage on its premium tier, which costs $4.99 a month, from Feb. 2 through Feb. 20.

Peacock will livestream every event across all 15 sports, including those that air on broadcast and cable.

Premium tier customers will also get the Opening and Closing ceremonies, NBC’s primetime show, full replays of all events immediately after their conclusion, daily studio programing, medal ceremonies and highlight clips.

Olympics on USA Network, CNBC

USA Network will air nearly 400 hours of events over 19 days. Most days, the channel will feature round-the-clock Olympics coverage.

USA Network will begin televising events on Wednesday, Feb. 2, with curling, ice hockey and training for the men’s downhill. This channel will also air Olympics coverage throughout the day Sunday, Feb. 13, during the Super Bowl.

CNBC will air about 80 hours of Olympics coverage, mostly in the evenings, and will primarily feature curling and ice hockey.

Olympics livestreaming

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will livestream more than 2,100 hours of Olympics – including all events and competition and select practice and warm-up sessions, plus recaps, highlights, viral moments and interviews.

The livestream coverage is for desktop, mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs for authenticated users.

To watch events at NBCOlympics.com, log in using the credentials for your cable, satellite or telco TV subscription. If you don't have, or don't know, your login information, contact your service provider. There is no additional charge for logging in online or in the app.

For a full schedule of events for livestreaming, go to NBCOlympics.com/schedule.