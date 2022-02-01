Winter Olympics livestreams, Feb. 2: curling, hockey

The US mixed doubles curling team has its first matches Wednesday, along with women's hockey prelims and training for the men's downhill.

BEIJING, China — The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have arrived. Or at least the competitions are starting.

While the Opening Ceremony isn’t until Friday, some competitions start a couple of days early to get everything in.

The United States gets started with the mixed doubles curling team of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger. There will also be a pair of women’s hockey games, but the U.S. doesn’t hit the ice until Thursday. And the men get some training runs in on the alpine downhill course.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

Weather, COVID-19 or other factors could change the schedule, so check the latest listings.

All livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable or satellite authentication will be required. Livestreams will also be available on Peacock.

5:05 a.m.: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

6:05 p.m.: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

11:05 p.m. Wednesday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.