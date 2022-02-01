Winter Olympics livestreams, Feb. 2: curling, hockey

BEIJING, China — The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have arrived. Or at least the competitions are starting.
While the Opening Ceremony isn’t until Friday, some competitions start a couple of days early to get everything in.
The United States gets started with the mixed doubles curling team of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger. There will also be a pair of women’s hockey games, but the U.S. doesn’t hit the ice until Thursday. And the men get some training runs in on the alpine downhill course.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.
Weather, COVID-19 or other factors could change the schedule, so check the latest listings.
All livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable or satellite authentication will be required. Livestreams will also be available on Peacock.
5:05 a.m.: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
6:05 p.m.: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
8:15 p.m.: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill Training
11:05 p.m. Wednesday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
