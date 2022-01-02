NBC Winter Olympics livestreams, Feb. 3: moguls, hockey

DENVER — Figure skating and moguls skiing joins the Winter Olympics schedule Thursday, one day before the Opening Ceremony. NBC will also offer its first night of primetime coverage.
The big event is the start of team figure skating. Each qualifying country will feature competitors from each of the four disciplines – men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance.
The athletes will perform both their short and long routines over the course of three nights to produce one combined score. Thursday night features the men’s short program, pairs short program and ice dancing rhythm dance.
The U.S. women’s hockey team, with goalie Nicole Hensley of Lakewood, Colorado, opens its gold medal defense against Finland.
The mixed doubles team of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger has matches against Norway and Sweden.
And freestyle skiing gets underway with men’s and women’s moguls qualifying, including Coloradans Jaelin Kauf, Kai Owens and Dylan Walczyk.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MST Wednesday and 1 a.m. MST Friday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
1:40 a.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Japan vs. Sweden
3 a.m. MST: Freestyle Skiing, Women's Moguls Qualifying 1
4:45 a.m. MST: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Moguls Qualifying 1
5:05 a.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
6:10 a.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Finland vs. United States
3 p.m. MST: Figure Skating Team Event Warmup
4 p.m. MST: Figure Skating Training
5:35 p.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
6 p.m. MST: NBC Primetime Coverage
6:55 p.m. MST: Figure Skating, Team Event
- Men’s Short Program
- Pairs Short Program
- Ice Dance Rhythm Dance
8 p.m. MST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill Training
9:10 p.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, ROC vs. Switzerland
9:10 p.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Denmark vs. China
10:35 p.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
