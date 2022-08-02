Olympics livestreams, Feb. 15: women's figure skating and US men's hockey

Women’s figure skating opens with the short program, while the U.S. men enter the hockey playoffs undefeated.

DENVER — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for the United States. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.

The men take on the slalom course in alpine skiing. The freestyle skiers pull out the tricks in men’s aerials and slopestyle and big air wraps up with the men’s final.

And the U.S. men’s hockey team is in quarterfinal action after going through group play undefeated.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MST Monday and 1 a.m. MST Wednesday. Times and dates are subject to change. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

5:05 a.m. MST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

12 p.m. MST: NBC Daytime Coverage

6 p.m. MST: NBC Primetime Coverage

6:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games