Olympics livestreams, Feb. 8: Shaun White and Chloe Kim in halfpipe

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification, and Shaun White begins what he says will be his final snowboard competition.

DENVER — U.S. Olympic star power will shine bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said he plans to retire after Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification as she takes on the two-run slalom. She'll be joined by teammates Paula Moltzan, who trains in Vail, and University of Denver senior Katie Hensien.

And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MST Monday and 1 a.m. MST Wednesday. Schedules may change due to weather or COVID-19 disruptions. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

12 p.m. MST: NBC Daytime Coverage

6 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games