Athletes' mental health getting more focus at Winter Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At any Olympic Games, there’s a lot of pressure on the shoulders of the athletes, and it can become extremely difficult for them to balance mental and physical health.

"It has really become an important topic with the Olympic and Paralympic movement, and also with our society,” said Dr. Jess Bartley with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

During the delayed Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Team USA learned a lot about how a pandemic can add pressure to the mental health of Olympic athletes.

At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Team USA has an updated plan that puts more mental health professionals on the ground to help its athletes.

"We will have two therapists and a psychiatrist who will be full-time mental health officers,” Bartley said.

Athletes who end up in quarantine during the games will find an expanded pandemic care package to keep their minds active.

"We’re getting everything from Nintendo switches that don’t need the internet, we have iPods, we have books to read, things to color, we have knitting, sewing beads,” Bartley said. “You name it, we have a little of everything just to keep people busy.”

