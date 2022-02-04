Winter Olympics: Top video moments from Opening Ceremony, figure skating

The figure skating team event opened with the men's short program, ice dancing and pairs short program, ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

BEIJING, China — The Winter Olympic Games are ramping up as athletes get ready for the first full day of competition on Saturday.

Some athletes began competing ahead of the Opening Ceremony, which was Friday night in Beijing – Friday morning in the U.S. Early competition included the figure skating team event and

Here’s a look at some of the top moments in Friday's Olympics action.

Figure skating

Team USA's Nathan Chen won the men's short program in the figure skating team event with a personal best score of 111.71 points – the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program.

Watch a clip of his performance below:

The U.S. ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue extended the United States' lead in the team competition with the top score in the rhythm dance.

See their routine to a medley of Janet Jackson songs, below:

The pairs team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier – who missed the U.S. championships due to COVID – finished out the night's competition with a third-place finish, behind China and ROC.

At the end of the night, the U.S. led in the team event with 28 points after three of eight segments. The team competition continues Saturday night.

Opening Ceremony

The day ended with the Opening Ceremony – the official kickoff for the Games.

Team USA marched into National Stadium, otherwise known as the "Bird's Nest,” wearing uniforms designed by American designer Ralph Lauren.

Team USA voted for its flagbearers to be curler John Shuster, of Minnesota, and bobsledder Elana Meyers-Taylor, of Georgia.

Meyers-Taylor was quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 in Beijing and couldn’t participate in the ceremony. She passed the honor of flagbearer to speed skater Brittany Bowe, of Florida, who came in second in the votes.

Here are more moments from the Opening Ceremony: