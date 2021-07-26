This Colorado Olympian's friends and family had a 4:30 a.m. watch party to watch him compete

Friends and family members got up early this morning to watch Team USA gymnast Yul Moldauer compete at the Olympics in Tokyo.

DENVER — Gymnasts like Taylor Burkart are used to getting to the gym early, but not as early as they did on Saturday.

“We have our sleeping bags,” Burkart said. “It’s 4:30 a.m."

Around 40 gymnasts got together at the 5280 Gym in Wheat Ridge after sleeping there overnight to watch fellow gymnasts Yul Moldauer compete at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Yul grew up training at 5280 and made the U.S. Olympic Team.

Right now, the pandemic means fans, friends and family can’t watch him in Tokyo, but they can watch him in Colorado.

That's just what the group, along with Yul’s father Peter Moldauer, did.

“It’s nice to have this support,” Peter Moldauer said. “You don’t do this yourself.”

It’s a moment for this group to celebrate together, and dream a little about maybe being with Moldauer at the next Olympics.

“We’ll see what happens,” Burkart said. “Maybe I’ll be with Yul, who knows.”

>>> Watch the video below for an extended interview with Yul Moldauer's father:

