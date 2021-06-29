Golden's Yul Moldauer returns home after qualifying for Olympics

The Golden High School alum qualified for the U.S. men's gymnastics team over the weekend.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Young gymnasts lined the halls, waiting to welcome their hometown hero.

Yul Moldauer entered 5280 Gymnastics Tuesday morning to a homecoming crowd ready to congratulate him on becoming an Olympian.

"It was amazing. I honestly was surprised when I walked in this morning," Moldauer said. "That's what 5280 is about. They're such great people. It's one big family. To see all their support meant a lot to me."

Moldauer, a Golden High School alum, qualified for the U.S. men's gymnastics teams over the weekend and will represent Team USA at the Tokyo Games next month.

"Technically, I don't view myself as an Olympian yet until I actually go to Tokyo and compete," he said.

Moldauer has been a member of 5280 since he was a young boy, and the gym said he's likely spent more time there than home throughout the years. He spent time taking photos with and signing shirts for other gymnasts.

"It truly is weird to say 'If you work hard, you believe in yourself, you embrace the grind -- your dreams can become a reality,'" he said. "The least I can do is take time out of my day to make them happy -- take a picture or sign something."

