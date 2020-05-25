x
On this day in sports: DU lacrosse wins national championship

On May 25, 2015 the Pioneers defeated Maryland by a score of 10-5 to claim the school's first and only lacrosse national title.

PHILADELPHIA — Fans of DU lacrosse will never forget May 25, 2015.

Denver defeated Maryland by a score of 10-5 to claim the school's first and only lacrosse national title. 

Tournament Most Outstanding Player Wesley Berg scored five times in the final as the Pioneers doubled up the Terrapins on the scoreboard. 

The championship was head coach Bill Tierney's seventh overall and his first with the Pioneers. 

Denver became the first university west of the Mississippi to win a men's lacrosse national championship. 

