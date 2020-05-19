On this day in sports: Secretariat win Preakness in record time

The American Thoroughbred won the second leg of the 1973 Triple Crown on May 19.

DENVER — On this day (May 19) Secretariat won the second leg of his 1973 Triple Crown tour, claiming the Preakness Stakes in record time.

The American Thoroughbred was owned by Colorado's Penny Chenery Tweedy, who lived in Boulder until her death in 2017 at age 95.

Secretariat, nicknamed "Big Red" because of his color, faced his rival Sham after winning the Kentucky Derby earlier the same month. Again, Secretariat started in the back but made a dramatic move on the first turn to stun the field.

Secretariat won by 2 1/2 lengths over Sham, but the official time was controversial as the electronic timer malfunctioned.

The Maryland Racing Commission corrected the winning time to 1 minute, 53 seconds in 2012. That time for the 1 3/16-mile race still stands as the record.