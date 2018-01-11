Only a true die-hard Broncos fan can ace this trivia quiz

Some of the most ardent Broncos fans I know have been complaining about my periodic trivia quiz.

Too hard, they say. I had no idea as I get 9 out of 9 correct every time I put the quiz together.

Granted, these trivia exercises are not for the casual Broncos fan who doesn’t pay much attention until the Sunday party. These tests are for the diehards.

Still, I have made an adjustment for this Broncos trivia edition that honors Demaryius Thomas, the star receiver who was traded Tuesday to the Houston Texans. Try it and see if you agree. But because it’s a little easier, you must get five of 9 correct to call yourself a Broncos expert:

ENGLEWOOD, CO - CIRCA 2010: In this photo provided by the NFL, Demaryius Thomas of the Denver Broncos poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Englewood, Colorado.

Photo by NFL via Getty Images

1. This tempestuous former Broncos receiver was one reason why the team selected the mild-mannered Demaryius Thomas instead of the controversial Dez Bryant with their No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2010 draft.

2. This Broncos’ defensive end suffered a torn left triceps in a preseason game against Miami and then tore his right triceps in a regular-season game against San Diego, but still finished with 8.5 sacks plus two more in the postseason when the Broncos finished off their first Super Bowl championship in 1997.

3. This Bronco great was out of football for three years because he was accidentally shot in the stomach by a disgruntled employee of a side business the player owned. Hint: He had come off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 1955-56 with the Los Angeles Rams before he was shot.

Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 5, 2013 in Denver Colorado.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

4. When Peyton Manning threw 7 TD passes in the 2013 opener against Baltimore, two were to Julius Thomas, two were to Demaryius Thomas and two were to Wes Welker. Who caught the other TD?

5. Fun fact: In the Broncos’ 1983 media guide, this linebacker described himself as “the self-proclaimed greatest Monopoly player in the world.”

6. A Division II All American from Kutztown University, this player had the most famous pass breakup in Broncos history.

7. This former Bronco – influenced by his father, who was a high school music teacher in Columbus, Ohio -- played the trombone in his high school marching band. This player was recruited by hometown Ohio State but realized Woody Hayes’ personality wasn’t for him. And this player wound up playing 166 consecutive game over a 12-year period as a Broncos’ offensive lineman.

8. When the Broncos’ brass first started recruiting a free-agent named Peyton Manning, they made Manning wait a good hour on Pat Bowlen’s private plane in a nearby airport so they could finish up watching a workout for what player?

9. This former Broncos receiver first played semipro ball with Tom Flores and later became a receivers’ coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers where his pupils included Lynn Swann and John Stallworth.

Answers

1. Brandon Marshall

Admittedly immature in his youth, Marshall after back-to-back, 100-catch seasons in 2007-08, punted a football in protest of the team not renegotiating his contract during training camp of 2009. After he got his 100th catch in game 15 of the 2009 season, Marshall came up with a hamstring injury and said he couldn’t practice. Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels suspended Marshall and tight end Tony Scheffler from the final game.

Marshall was traded to Miami the following offseason and, to his credit, wound up growing up and getting 643 more receptions with five other teams until he was released by Seattle this week.

But the turmoil he caused in 2009 was one reason why McDaniels drafted Demaryius Thomas, and not the more acclaimed Dez Bryant in 2010. Bryant was selected two picks later by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos benefited from that McDaniels’ selection for the next 8 ½ seasons until Thomas was traded Tuesday to Houston.

2. Alfred Williams

Known as “Big Al” to long-time listeners of the popular sports talk radio host, few knew of Williams’ determination to play through medical adversity. Besides playing through two torn biceps in the 1997 season, Williams underwent two heart surgeries after he registered 10.0 sacks for the Cincinnati Bengals in 1992.

The Butkus Award winner for the Colorado Buffaloes’ co-national championship team in 1990, Williams’ best individual season was for the Best Team That Never Was – the 1996 Broncos – when he had 13.0 sacks in the regular season.

3. Bud McFadin

One of the toughest and orneriest players to ever don vertical stripe socks, McFadin was named to the All AFL team during the league’s first three seasons of 1960, ‘61 and ‘62. He passed away in Victoria, Texas on Feb. 13, 2007 at the age of 77.

4. Andre “Bubba” Caldwell

A strong special-teams player, Caldwell was the Broncos’ No. 4 receiver during the same, four-year period as Manning from 2012-15. Caldwell’s touchdown catch against the Ravens in the 2013 opener – a 28-yard grab down the left sideline – was arguably the biggest of Manning’s 7 touchdowns as it gave the Broncos their first lead, 21-17. They never trailed again in a 49-27 victory.

Manning finished that season with an NFL record 55 touchdown passes – three of which were caught by Caldwell and a team-most 14 by Demaryius Thomas – that still stands five years later.

5. Bob Swenson

One of the most unheralded starters on the Broncos’ famed Orange Crush defense, Swenson started at left outside linebacker in the then, unique 3-4 system devised by Joe Collier. The other three starting linebackers were Randy Gradishar, Tom Jackson and Joe Rizzo.

In his 1983 Broncos’ media guide biography, Swenson also listed acrylic painting and water colors as his hobby, but I went with his “Monopoly” proficiency to prove I was trying to make this trivia quiz easier.

6. John Mobley

Another easy one. Mobley was a first-round draft pick who started all 16 games as a rookie right linebacker, then was a first-team All Pro in his second season of 1997 – a season topped off with a fourth-down pass breakup of a Brett Favre throw intended for tight end Mark Chmura with 32 seconds remaining to clinch the Broncos their first-ever Super Bowl championship. It was a play so big, safety Steve Atwater said it was the most memorable of his career.

Mobley was credited with 854 tackles in his eight seasons when a spinal cord contusion in his neck suffered on Oct. 26, 2003 effectively ended his career.

7. Ken Lanier

From the Broncos’ 13th game in 1981 through their 16th and final game in 1992, Lanier played in every game. Within his 166-consecutive game streak, Lanier started 131 consecutive games at right tackle.

He began the streak blocking for the stationary Craig Morton and finished it warding off top pass rushers for the scrambling John Elway.

Since retiring as a player, Lanier stayed in the Denver-area and worked for a couple businesses. He has been managing a self-storage facility the past three years.

8. Brandon Weeden

On March 8, 2012, a Broncos contingent that included John Elway, John Fox, Matt Russell, Brian Xanders and Mike McCoy flew on owner Pat Bowlen’s private plane to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where they had dinner that night with Weeden, who was coming off a great senior season as a 28-year-old quarterback for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

As the Broncos stayed overnight, the plane went to pick up Manning in Miami, where he had an offseason home. The plane flew Manning to Stillwater on Friday morning, March 9, while the Broncos’ brass watched Weeden throw at Oklahoma State’s Pro Day.

Manning waited until the Broncos showed up at their plane to begin what turned out to be their successful recruiting pitch. Weeden wound up getting drafted No. 22 overall in the first round of the 2012 draft by the Cleveland Browns, whose brass led by Tom Heckert Jr. had their private plane parked near the Broncos’ plane following Weeden’s workout.

Weeden is now the Texans’ backup quarterback who will visit Denver, along with Demaryius Thomas, this Sunday for a game against the Broncos.

9. Lionel Taylor

The first receiver to have a 100-catch season, Taylor got off to a slow professional start as he was cut three times by the Chicago Bears. After he was cut the first time in 1958, Taylor played for the Bakersfield semipro team where Flores was a defensive back. Taylor played receiver in the first and quarterback in the second half.

Flores later became the Raiders’ starting quarterback from its beginning in 1960 through 1966. Taylor set all kind of Broncos and AFL receiving records and is still third behind Rod Smith and Demaryius Thomas among wide receivers in most all-time receiving categories.

© 2018 KUSA-TV