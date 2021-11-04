'Big O' Orlando Franklin leaves Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan

The former Broncos offensive lineman is joining Kyle Shanahan's coaching staff in San Francisco.

DENVER — "Big O" is leaving Denver sports radio.

Orlando Franklin announced Monday he is leaving Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan in Denver to accept a coaching position with the San Francisco 49ers.

The former Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers offensive lineman will join Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff under General Manager John Lynch.

"My coaching internship with the 49ers was a tremendous experience, and I was honored that Coach Shanahan offered me the opportunity to continue with the team this season," Franklin said on 104.3 The Fan.

"While it’s bittersweet leaving my radio show here on The Fan, the chance to continue learning from Coach Shanahan working closely with my father-in-law Bobby Turner was one I just couldn’t pass up."

Franklin’s final day on KKFN 104.3 The Fan will be Tuesday, Aug. 31 ending a two-year run at the top-rated Denver sports talk station.

Earlier this year, Franklin completed a 100-plus-pound weight loss, transforming himself into virtually a new man.

Franklin weighs 102 pounds less than his first day of training camp with the Broncos in 20211 and 120 pounds less than his sophomore weight at Miami.

Bang Bang Niner Gang pic.twitter.com/rAC87b8BgQ — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) August 30, 2021

THANK YOU | Good luck with your #NFL coaching journey with the @49ers, @OFranklin74! pic.twitter.com/plH4yCqzOR — Denver's Sports Station 104.3 The Fan (@1043TheFan) August 30, 2021

