10-year-old kayaker sets presumed world record as youngest to paddle through Grand Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — We've covered a handful of world records in 2020, but a Glenwood Springs fifth graders might have pulled off the most impressive one.

You could say kayaking is in the blood of Bodie Hilleke.

“Alright here come the little duckies," yelled Tommy Hilleke as his family floated into view on the Salmon River in Idaho.

“You know, it’s just what we do. We’re comfortable outside and we play out there," said Polly Hilleke, Tommy’s wife.

The Hilleke’s are at home on the water.

Polly is an advanced kayaker, Tommy races professionally and all four of their boys grew up paddling

“The oldest one (Kelley) is not here, so this is Daniel he’s 13, Bodie (who's 10) and Dax is 11," said Polly, introducing her family during a Zoom interview.

Last month, 10-year-old Bodie made history. The fifth grader is believed to be the youngest to navigate all 280 miles of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

”It was fun. I loved the big waves," said Bodie. “That was sick!”

The 18-day white water adventure had its share of ups and downs.

“That’s part of kayaking, flipping over and having to roll back up," said Polly. “I felt like our kids were totally prepared (for this trip). And well qualified to run those rapids.”

Was there ever a time that Bodie wasn’t having fun on the Colorado River?

“I think I liked it pretty much the whole time," said Bodie.

“It was a pretty big deal. I just believed in him being able to make it all happen. And I felt that he had the skills," said Tommy.

Friends and family are scrambling to file paper work with Guinness World Records, but Bodie is taking his accomplishment in stride.