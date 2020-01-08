Algae causes closure of swim area at Cherry Creek State Park

It's the second closure caused by algae at the park this summer.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Visitors to Cherry Creek State Park won't be allowed to go swimming this weekend.

Natural algae blooms are again forcing the closure of the swim area at the park, according to a release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The release said the park has closed the swim area due to elevated levels of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. It's the second time the swim area has closed this summer due to an algae bloom, CPW said. The first closure was on July 10.

Blue-green algae can be harmful to dogs and humans, CPW said. The blooms are the result of a number of things including warmer temperatures, stagnant water, and nutrient loading from fertilized lawns.

The swim area at Cherry Creek State Park has closed again due to a natural algal bloom.



CPW said the swim area will remain closed until tests provide acceptable conditions to reopen. Blue-green algae has also been detected in other areas of the park and caution signs have been placed in visible areas throughout the lake.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends the following, the release said:

Keep kids out

No pets in water

Do not drink water

Avoid contact with algae

CPW said the dog off-leash area stream has been tested and no visible signs of blue-green algae have been observed.