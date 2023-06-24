Man dead after raft flips in Arkansas River

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the water was moving fast because of spring runoff.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SALIDA, Colo. — A man is dead after a rafting accident on the Arkansas River Friday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said at about 3 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a raft carrying three people enter the Class III Bear Creek Rapid east of Salida and flip, throwing all three people into the swiftly flowing, 60-degree water.

One victim made it to shore. A ranger with CPW's Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) rescued a second person.

>VIDEO ABOVE: Colorado changes boating law after deadliest year on water

The third passenger and the upside-down raft went missing, triggering a search that included personnel from several different state and local agencies.

The raft was spotted about two miles downstream, just above Wellsville. CPW said it appeared the man had become entangled with the raft and was unresponsive.

CPW said the man eventually became separated from the raft and came to rest on an island above the Wellsville Bridge.

A group of private boaters retrieved the man's body and brought it to shore where rescuers performed CPR but were unable to revive him.

His name has not been released.

The man was wearing a life jacket, according to CPW.

CPW said this was the 14th confirmed water-related death in Colorado of 2023 and the third in the Arkansas River in a week.

“Our deepest condolences got out to the family and friends of the victim,” said Tom Waters, AHRA park manager in a statement. Waters called it another tragic example of the importance of being prepared for entering challenging whitewater conditions at the peak of spring runoff from snowmelt.

Waters urged the public to check conditions by calling the AHRA before entering the river or to use a commercial rafting company.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Outdoors

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.