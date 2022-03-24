Aurora ordinance would ban grass in some areas of new developments

Cool weather turf would be restricted to 45% of the backyard, or 500 square feet, whichever is smaller.

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora is considering a first of its kind ordinance that would restrict the use of cool weather turf in new developments and new golf courses beginning next year.

According to the city, Aurora averages just 15 inches of precipitation each year, and said that cool weather turf typically requires "substantial watering" to survive. Outdoor usage accounts for roughly 50% of water usage annually in Aurora, according to the city

The ordinance, if passed, would prohibit turf for aesthetic purposes only, but would allow it in new developments "in active or programmed recreation areas."

Those are defined as an area with a primary function of sport field but can also accommodate secondary functions, including but not limited to non-organized sporting events, cultural activities and organized social gatherings.

Turf in common areas would also be banned unless it is an active or programmed recreation area, a median, curbside landscape (tree lawns) or a residential front yards.

For backyards, turf would be restricted to 45% of the yard, or 500 square feet, whichever is smaller.

The ordinance also prohibits the use of cool weather turf for development of new golf courses. Ornamental water features, such exterior decorative fountains, waterfalls, basins and ponds would also not be allowed.

It will be discussed as part of a city council study session on April 18, and if passed, would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.