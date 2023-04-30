1 killed in avalanche near Breckenridge

A backcountry skier was caught in an avalanche on Bald Mountain, which is about seven miles from Breckenridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo — A 31-year-old man is dead after he was caught in an avalanche near Breckenridge on Saturday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a backcountry skier was caught in an avalanche on Bald Mountain, which is about seven miles from Breckenridge.

The Summit County Rescue Group responded to the area after the man's girlfriend called 911. The girlfriend told rescuers the man went skiing on the northeast couloir on Bald Mountain. She said by the time they were expected to meet at the car he was not answering his phone.

Flight for Life Colorado helped assist with the response. They were able to spot an avalanche, but were unable to find tracks in or out of the avalanche debris, the rescue group said.

Rescuers said conditions in the area were very windy, and any tracks in the area would have been covered up by that point. Two rescue group members were able to ski to the area where they were able to locate the man.

CAIC said the man was caught, buried and killed in a small, but long-running avalanche. Rescuers said he was buried approximately 55 centimeters, or about 21.7 inches, below the surface of the debris.

The identity of the skier has not been released.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.