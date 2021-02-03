City Council approves Axton Ranch as Denver’s first new mountain park in over 80 years

Axton Ranch, consisting of 450 acres in Jefferson and Gilpin counties, was donated to Denver by the Axton family.

DENVER — The Denver City Council unanimously approved the addition of Axton Ranch to Denver’s Mountain Park System during the council meeting Monday night.

With this approval, Axton Ranch — to be renamed Axton Ranch Mountain Park — is now the first new mountain park in Denver’s system since Conifer’s James Q. Newton Park in 1939.

“Denver’s century-long legacy of protection and stewardship of open space, nature and historic preservation continues through this donation,” said Kate Fritz with the Denver Mountain Parks Foundation Monday night.

Axton Ranch, consisting of 450 acres in Jefferson and Gilpin counties, was donated to Denver by the Axton family after four generations of operating the land as a cattle ranch since 1954.

