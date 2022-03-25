CPW hopes hunters apply for big game licenses early this year

The deadline to submit an application for the 2022 hunting season is 8 p.m. on April 5.

COLORADO, USA — The deadline for hunters who are hoping to draw a big game license to apply is April 5, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they hope a lot of people apply well before that date.

This is because the organization is trying to avoid system slowdowns due to a large number of people applying at the same time.

They also said applying early will allow anyone who does have issues time to get those issues resolved ahead of the deadline.

In Colorado, a limited number of licenses are available for nine big-game species and are given to hunters who apply through a lottery-style system:

Deer

Elk

Desert Bighorn Sheep

Moose

Mountain Goat

Mountain Lion

Pronghorn

Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep

Turkey

CPW also awards preference points, which increase a hunter's chances of getting a specific license. When someone doesn't draw a license for their first choice of species, they get a preference point in the next year's drawing.

If there are any leftover licenses after the draw period, they are sold online, by phone and at sales agents.

