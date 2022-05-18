Main marina at Colorado's largest reservoir to stay closed through summer

Boat ramps will be open, but visitors will not be able to rent equipment or use slips.

GUNNISON, Colo. — The main marina at Colorado's largest reservoir won't open for the 2022 summer boating season.

The Elk Creek Marina at Blue Mesa Reservoir will remain closed, according to a post on the reservoir's website.

The National Park Service boat ramps located at the marina will be open, but due to the closure, slip rentals will not be available. This means anyone visiting the reservoir will need to take their boat in and out of the water each day.

The marina closure also means boat rentals and gas won't be available at Blue Mesa this summer. The tackle shop and Pappy's Restaurant will also be closed.

It's not clear if the smaller Lake Fork Marina will open at any point this summer.

Blue Mesa Reservoir is the state’s largest body of water, spanning 20 miles with 96 miles of shoreline.

It's located in the Curecanti National Recreation Area, about 20 miles west of Gunnison in southwest Colorado.

While many different types of fishing are popular on the massive waterway, it is famous for its Kokanee. The freshwater lake salmon aren’t found in many other areas in the state and provide anglers a unique fishing experience.

Lake Powell’s water level is the lowest it's been in decades. According to a report from CPR News, if Lake Powell’s levels drop below 3,525 feet, the plan to protect the water level could involve releasing water from upstream reservoirs, including Blue Mesa.