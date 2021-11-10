Boat ramps closing for the season in South Park

As boat ramps close, Colorado anglers are looking forward to the start of the ice fishing season.

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has announced the upcoming closures of boat ramps at popular reservoirs in Park County for the winter season.

Spinney Mountain State Park will close its north boat ramp one half-hour after sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 13 (6:58 p.m.). CPW said the reason for the early closure of the boat ramp is due to low water levels.



Because Spinney Mountain Reservoir's south boat ramp is already closed, the reservoir will only be open to hand-launched boats moving forward. The Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspection station will remain open until 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 to inspect electric motors.



Eleven Mile State Park will also close its north shore boat ramp on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Tarryall Reservoir State Wildlife Area is pulling its boat ramp on Tuesday, Oct. 12.



Also, the ANS inspection station at the south shore ramp of Antero Reservoir will close for the season at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, unless it freezes over before that date.

CPW said Colorado anglers can now look forward to the start of the ice fishing season in South Park.

In advance of the ice-on, CPW encourages anglers to brush up on their ice safety awareness by visiting its online ice-safety webpage. You can learn more about the fisheries at these Colorado reservoirs by visiting CPW's online survey summaries produced by aquatic biologists.

