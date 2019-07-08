The body of a missing hiker was found Tuesday by a search team in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Late Sunday night, park rangers were notified that Aragorn Spaulding, 37, of Greeley, did not come home when he was expected to, according to a release from the park.

A search began early Monday morning, the release said, and Spaulding's car was found in the northwest portion of the park near the Corral Creek Trailhead.

A man's body was found in a steep area above Mirror Lake and below a large cliff band on Tuesday. The release said officials believe it is Spaulding.

Mirror Lake map

Google Maps

The body was flown out of the park and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner's Office where it will be officially identified and cause of death will be determined.

