Boulder snowshoer rescued after spending more than 30 hours outside

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A snowshoer was rescued Monday evening after spending the night outside off a trail near Eldora, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The 47-year-old woman went snowshoeing Sunday morning. She left the Eldora Nordic Center at about 9:30 a.m. and started out along the Jenny Creek Trail, according to BCSO. She was expected to return that afternoon, BCSO said.

Concerned family members contacted the Boulder County Communications Center around 9:00 a.m. Monday after learning that the snowshoer had not returned home from her outing, BCSO said.

Search and rescue crews mobilized and began searching both on the ground and in the air Monday morning, according to BCSO. About eight hours later, crews finally located the woman about 200 feet off the trail, BCSO said.

Rescue crews were able to get the woman out of the area by snowmobile and then she was taken to a local hospital by helicopter, according to BCSO. She sustained serious injuries after spending the night outside, but is expected to survive, BCSO said.

Crews from BCSO, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Boulder Emergency Squad, Eldora Ski Patrol, City of Boulder Water Utilities Department, U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, American Medical Response, Colorado Search and Rescue, Nederland Fire Protection District, Northern Colorado Med Evac, Flight for Life Colorado, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Regional Transportation District and Alpine Rescue were all involved in the search.