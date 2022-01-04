Chatfield State Park making change to boat ramp operation

Boating is among Chatfield State Park's most popular activities.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Chatfield State Park is switching its boat ramp in operation to its larger ramps on the northern side of the reservoir, effective immediately.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the north boat ramp has eight launch lanes and four courtesy docks.

The hours of operation for the north boat ramp Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspection station will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

CPW said the reopening of the south boat ramp will be announced when adequate staffing is available to operate a second ANS inspection station on the south side of the reservoir.

Sailboats will need to raise their mast at the south ramps and then drive around to launch at the north boat ramp. Boat rentals, a floating restaurant and a marina are available at Chatfield. Campsites can be reserved at 1-800-244-5613 or cpwshop.com.

