Chatfield State Park making change to boat ramp operation

LITTLETON, Colo. — Chatfield State Park is switching its boat ramp in operation to its larger ramps on the northern side of the reservoir, effective immediately.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the north boat ramp has eight launch lanes and four courtesy docks.
The hours of operation for the north boat ramp Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspection station will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
CPW said the reopening of the south boat ramp will be announced when adequate staffing is available to operate a second ANS inspection station on the south side of the reservoir.
Sailboats will need to raise their mast at the south ramps and then drive around to launch at the north boat ramp. Boat rentals, a floating restaurant and a marina are available at Chatfield. Campsites can be reserved at 1-800-244-5613 or cpwshop.com.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.