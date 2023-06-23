Facilities closed due to high water levels at Cherry Creek State Park

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the water level is expected to rise by six feet.

AURORA, Colo. — High water levels caused by heavy rainfall have forced Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to close trails and facilities at Cherry Creek State Park this weekend.

CPW said the excess water is flowing to the reservoir from Cherry Creek and Cottonwood Creek, which is expected to make the water level rise by six feet.

The following park trails and facilities will be closed this weekend:

East boat ramp and east boat ramp parking lot

Dixon Grove group picnic area

Mountain Loop parking lot

Cherry Creek Trail

The Wetlands

CPW said there will be reduced shoreline accessibility. They urged dog owners to use caution when walking near the creek with small dogs and children in the dog off-leash area.

Boaters can still enter through the west park entrance and use the west boat ramp, but there could be longer wait times to get on the reservoir.

