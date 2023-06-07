High E. coli levels prompt closure of Cherry Creek swim beach

Unsafe levels were found during routine testing Thursday morning, according to CPW.

AURORA, Colo. — Days after Cherry Creek State Park was packed with people celebrating the Fourth of July holiday, the swim beach at the popular park was closed due to unsafe E. Coli levels.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that tests Thursday morning that were part of routine daily water quality testing revealed higher than allowable levels of the bacteria, as determined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment standards.

The swim area will remain closed until water sample testing shows a decrease in E. coli, according to CPW.

Signs have been placed along the swim beach notifying park visitors about the the closure. Although the area is closed to swimming, beach access and other water-related activities, like fishing and paddle boarding, are allowed.

No other areas of the park are affected.

“While these closures are not common, we test the water often to make sure the public is safe while enjoying the reservoir,” said Cherry Creek State Park Operations Manager Larry Butterfield.

“The elevated bacteria levels can be caused by fecal waste from wildlife, run-off from urban areas, or excessive run-off from rain, and the park has seen heavy rainfall this year.”

CPW notified the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Arapahoe County Health Department of the testing results.

Regular water quality testing in natural swimming areas is required during the swimming season to ensure public health.

The park’s website and CPW Northeast Region Twitter account will announce when the swim area will reopen. Read more about CDPHE’s guidelines for swim beach monitoring on the department’s website.

