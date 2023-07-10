Climber dies in fall at Rocky Mountain National Park

The woman was free solo climbing on the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge when she fell about 500 feet, park officials said.

ESTES PARK, Colo — A climber died after falling about 500 feet while free soloing in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday, park officials said.

The climber, a 26-year-old woman from Boulder, was free solo climbing on the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge, which is on Ypsilon Mountain on the east side of the park, when she fell about 500 feet, park officials said.

Her body was recovered early Monday morning with the help of a helicopter crew. Her name has not yet been released.

Park officials said her climbing partner notified park rangers of her fall via cell phone. Because of his location, he was hoisted out of the area by a helicopter crew, the park said. He was not injured.

The climber's death is the second death this month at the park. On July 2, a man died after falling and being pulled underwater at West Creek Falls.

