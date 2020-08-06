Man dies after falling out of raft

A 53-year-old man died after he fell from a raft during a private rafting trip.

The 53-year-old man, from Pueblo West, was ejected from his raft when the group hit a river hydraulic known as "a hole," according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

The victim was with a group of friends on a private rafting trip on the Arkansas River, about five miles from Canon City, according to the sheriff's office.

The accident happened at Narrows Rapid, a Class IV-V rapid inside the gorge, according to FCSO.

The man was wearing protective gear and a personal flotation device when he fell into the water and was recovered downstream, FCSO said.

CPR was immediately started, FCSO said, and the man was transported to an area hospital. Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

The Parkdale gauging station recorded a water flow of 2780 cubic feet per second at the time of the accident, according to FCSO.

The victim's name has not been officially released by the coroner's office at this time. The Fremont County Coroner's Office will release the official cause of death and the identity of the victim.