Colorado man hikes more than 400,000 vertical feet in a month

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — An endurance runner from Breckenridge spent his October running up and down mountains.

His mission? To break a record. And that he did.

Chris Fisher climbed 400,333 vertical feet -- close to 76 miles -- as part of the Max Vert October challenge.

Fisher said he spent between 6 and 10 hours a day power hiking and running, mostly on Grandeur Peak in Utah.

He battled a slew of injuries throughout the month including knee pain, sprained ankles, foot tendinitis and quadriceps fascia tears.

Still, Fisher told 9NEWS he's glad he stuck it out.

"The reason why I did it, for the most part, is to hopefully inspire and motivate other people to get out of their comfort zones and to push myself both physically and mentally, just find newer and harder limits," Fisher said.

Fisher said he averaged about 2,000 vertical feet per hour.

He estimates he burned between 6,000 and 8,000 calories a day.

