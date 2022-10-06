Colorado rafting companies hope for 'normal' summer

Companies endured a pandemic, fires and mudslides that derailed business. But this summer the Colorado River Outfitters Association is forecasting a "normal" summer.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The last few years have been tough on a lot of industries, and that includes Colorado's rafting companies.

They've been disrupted by the pandemic, fires, and in some cases, mudslides during the summertime.

“I guess that’s part of the business you have to go with the flow," said Brad Modesitt, who has owned Mountain Whitewater and the Paddler's Pub near the Poudre River. "Maybe we got better at it with multiple fires and then the COVID."

He's co-owned the Fort Collins-based business for more than 20 years, but the last few haven't been the same.

“Last few years been floods and fires and mudslides – just different things that closed us down – not even just the pandemic," he said.

Specifically in the Poudre River, mudslides happened deep in the canyon, near Black Hollow Road last summer.

The impacts of that shut down their rafting trips for the day, sometimes on the day of a trip.

In 2020, Modesitt explained that they lost around seven weeks, while in 2021 they lost six days of business.

“Because I’d have to pay all my guides and drivers and everything – lose … $10, $15,000 a day," said Modesitt.

But this summer, the Colorado River Outfitters Association (CROA) is predicting a return to a "normal" rafting season. This goes for both demand and water flows.

According to the association's year-end report in 2020 on commercial river use in Colorado, the total industry-wide economic impact for 2020 was a little more than $148 million, compared to a 2019 impact of more than $184 million.

When it comes to the Poudre River specifically, the association says it's so far benefitting from late-season moisture, so it'll likely provide strong runs through August.

It's something Modesitt can attest to.

“Water levels have been great. Two weeks ago all the snow kind of slowed the meltdown and today might have been our peak water day," Modesitt said on June 7.

He expects his trips will be full every day through the summer as of next week.

“I’m an optimist, that’s why I’m a business owner otherwise I wouldn’t be," he said.

Elsewhere, like at Morrison-based Geo Tours, owner Bruce Baker said they were down 35% for revenue in 2020 due to COVID-19 and water levels.

For now, they're not using the Colorado River due to water levels, but hope by mid-July that they'll be seeing significantly more water.

"I would say we're a little ahead of last year in terms of people," Baker said over the phone.

However, they have been using Clear Creek, which he describes as right at its "sweet spot" currently.

"A whole lot of fun and all the sections are available for rafting," he said. "So nothing too scary and lots of fun out there."

According to CROA forecasts, Clear Creek is currently running strong and should run that way through the end of July, maybe into early August if weekly moisture continues.

A press release described other river forecasts and conditions:

Western Slope (Taylor & Animas): Lower water levels may hit earlier than normal, but outfitters are expecting great family runs through mid-August and perhaps later.

Colorado River: Flows are currently slightly lower than normal near Kremmling due to early season water being held in the reservoirs. The river near Glenwood Springs is currently seeing higher flows due to contributions from the Eagle River and Roaring Fork. When the reservoir water is released later in June, levels will come up and runs will last through September.

Arkansas River: The Arkansas’ Volunteer Flow Management program should ensure water for recreation through mid-August.